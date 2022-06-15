0
Menu
Sports

Brighton star Tarique Lamptey set to get FIFA switch approval to play for Ghana

Tariq Lamptey Ghanaweb.png Tariq Lamptey

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is close to a nationality switch to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Tariq Lamptey has pledged his International allegiance to Ghana after being chased for years by the country of his parents ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is expected to be given the all-clear by FIFA next week to represent Ghana after acquiring his Ghanaian passport already.

Nationality switches for Lamptey is less complicated as compared to Callum Hudson-Odoi who made three appearances for the Three Lions.

He was born to Ghanaian parents in England has played for the junior sides of the English national team but is nowhere near the picture for a senior team called Ghana will hand him a place in the senior national team for the World Cup.

Since making his Premier League debut at Chelsea, the pacy right-back has been in the sight of the national team handlers of Ghana.

Lamptey, 21, was due to be in the Young Lions’ selection for their upcoming four Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.

The right-back has played 29 times this season for his Premier League side in all competitions.

He is expected to be named in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers which begin in June before being named in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey was at the Cape Coast Stadium as Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 in the 2023 AFCON opener.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about