Brimah Razak leaves Spanish club Deportivo Linares

Fri, 9 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian goalkeeper Brimah Razak has parted ways with Spanish club Deportivo Linares after failing to reach agreement on a new deal, the club have announced.
The 34-year-old shot joined Linares July 2019 on a two-year contract which expired on 30 June 2021.
Razak was in negotiations with the Spanish Segunda B outfit over a new contract but the deal has fallen through.
Linares on Thursday announced the departure of the former Black Stars goalkeeper through the club’s official Twitter handle.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Akomadi eyes ultimate with Hatayspor in the Turkish League
- Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi avoids driving ban after over-speeding
- Edwin Gyasi joins Israeli giants Beitar Jerusalem
- Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius starts gym work as he recovers from ACL injury
- I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously - Kudus opens up on Liverpool injury
- Read all related articles