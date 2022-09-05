'Bring back traditional clubs' - Akrobeto tells GFA

Ghanaian actor and comic TV newscaster, Akwasi Boadi

Ghanaian actor and comic TV newscaster, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Football Association to put in measures that will revive "dead" traditional clubs.

Attendance at match venues has been one of the biggest problems in the Ghana Premier League in recent decades, and Akrobeto believes that traditional clubs can be the answer to this worry.



Commenting on the topic on Peace FM, Akrobeto said traditional clubs are used all over the world to sell football games and Ghana can't be an exception because communities love to support football clubs that belong to them.



"The truth is the only way we can create excitement in the Ghana Premier League is to have the traditional clubs in the League. Bofoakwa, Kwaebibrim, Ofankobaa, and Okwahu United have already existing supporters who can create the excitement we want and they will fill the stadiums.

"The traditional clubs are no longer in the Ghana Premier League but anything they are playing, the stadiums are full and that tells you that they are the ones who can create the excitement. I will urge the GFA to put in measures that will help bring these clubs back," Akrobeto said on Peace FM.



The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League will kick off on Friday, September 9 with Asante Kotoko as the defending champions.