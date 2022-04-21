Bring him to the Black Stars - Social media users react to Eddie Nketiah's brace against Chelse

British-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah hits brace in Arsenal win over Chelsa

Arsenal boost top-four hopes with win over Chelsea



Eddie Nketiah set to decide on Ghana switch



British-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah has earned all the praises on social media after his brace against Chelsea on Wednesday, April 21, 2020.



Arsenal shocked Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the London derby, beating the Blues 2-4.



Nketiah drew first blood for the Gunners after he chanced on Andreas Christensen’s poor back pass before calmly slotting it in.



He grabbed his brace in the second half at the time the match was 2-2, yet again capitalising on another defensive mishap by Chelsea to put Arsenal in front.



Prior to his double, he opened up in an interview with The Athletic about the possibility of playing for Ghana, saying he will make a decision together with his family after the end of the season.

Hence, right after his brace, Ghanaians on social media have tagged him as the goalscoring solution for the Black Stars and thus the GFA should not hesitate to lure him.



Here are some reactions





Eddie Nketiah is a Ghanaian, and he Plays for Arsenal. What can u show us! — Osuman Ibrahim???????????? (@OsumanIbrahim_G) April 21, 2022

I think Ghana Blackstars has now found Asamoah Gyan’s replacement Eddie Nketiah ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gIYBvg5VDx — z ε K Ⓐ y ???? Matters  (@zekaytweets) April 20, 2022

Eddie Nketiah is who Chelsea fans think Lukaku is.. Proper baller????????



A win for???????? — Lil-King???? (@NanaYawLilKing1) April 20, 2022

Tuesday: Eddie Nketiah open up with Ghana ???????? eligibility switch.



Wednesday: Telling GFA why they should be eager to convince him that much for that possibility switch.



And again telling his club why they should give him much playing time. pic.twitter.com/bSVyT8yJKn — King Eben (@King__Eben) April 20, 2022

I will refuse it on any day if someone tells me Ghana currently got any prolific CF than Nketiah..and I am not even basing it on his performance yesterday…This guy would be scoring for fun if he gets to start every Arsenal game… pic.twitter.com/wnpj4tEdJf — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) April 21, 2022

Right after his interview on his club and national team future, Eddie Nketiah scores in the next game.



Good omen ???????? pic.twitter.com/d2MgtzvD8i — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 20, 2022

Eddie Nketiah Bukayo Saka



Smith Rowe



Chelsea make this National Science and Maths Quiz boys lash them four at their own Stadium ???? — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 20, 2022

Eddie Nketiah is the best player in the world — Chunkz (@Chunkz) April 20, 2022

Bukayo Saka.



Emile Smith-Rowe.



Eddie Nketiah. A famous night in London and it is the boys from Hale-End who bring it home!



Who says the youth can't win?



This is for you and me, this is for the history books, this is for the YouTube records: Arsenal are going to Europe! pic.twitter.com/FdSwAkrth4 — AI (@nonewthing) April 20, 2022

The striker spot is Nketiah’s for the rest of the season. No question about it. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 20, 2022