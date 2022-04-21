0
Bring him to the Black Stars - Social media users react to Eddie Nketiah's brace against Chelse

Eddie Nketiah CFC 610x400 British-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eddie Nketiah hits brace in Arsenal win over Chelsa

Arsenal boost top-four hopes with win over Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah set to decide on Ghana switch

British-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah has earned all the praises on social media after his brace against Chelsea on Wednesday, April 21, 2020.

Arsenal shocked Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the London derby, beating the Blues 2-4.

Nketiah drew first blood for the Gunners after he chanced on Andreas Christensen’s poor back pass before calmly slotting it in.

He grabbed his brace in the second half at the time the match was 2-2, yet again capitalising on another defensive mishap by Chelsea to put Arsenal in front.

Prior to his double, he opened up in an interview with The Athletic about the possibility of playing for Ghana, saying he will make a decision together with his family after the end of the season.

Hence, right after his brace, Ghanaians on social media have tagged him as the goalscoring solution for the Black Stars and thus the GFA should not hesitate to lure him.

Here are some reactions























