Bring him to the Emirates - Arsenal fans react with excitement to Mohamed Kudus links

Kudus Mohammed 647578 Arsenal are reportedly interested in Kudus

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Ghana and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus who bagged a brace for his club in a pre-season game on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Kudus’ versatility and is interested in bringing him to the Emirates.

The report however stated any chance of Kudus coming to the Emirates will depend on how Arsenal are able to off-load some of their unwanted stars.

The likes of Kieran Tierney, Baloghun, Rob Holding, and Cedric Soares have been placed on transfers with Arsenal looking to generate funds from their sale.

The report also mentions that the Gunners are not willing to sell Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Per the report, Arsenal will only sanction a move for Thomas Partey if they receive a huge offer for the 30-year-old.

The story about Mohammed Kudus has excited Arsenal fans who are calling on the club to make it happen.

On the social media platform Twitter, Arsenal reacted in excitement to the report as they believe Kudus will be the final piece of the puzzle.

They believe that Kudus is tailored for the Left Central Midfield role and could also be a competent back for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 84 games with Ajax

See some of the reactions below















