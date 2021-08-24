Bring us gold from Tokyo – Sports Minister charges Paralympic Team

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

• Sports minister has charged Ghana's Paralympians to better than the Olympic team

• Ghana won bronze in boxing via Samuel Takyi at the Tokyo Olympics



• Ghana has three para-athletes at the games which starts today



The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has charged Ghana’s Paralympic team to aim to achieve better than their able-bodied colleagues at the Tokyo Paralympic Games which commences today.



In a friendly tone, the Minister urged the team to seek glory by winning at least a gold medal from the games, not the one mined in Ghana.



In an interview cited by GhanaWeb, Mustapha Ussif told Ghana’s para team to, “lift the flag of Ghana high whiles you’re participating at the tournament.

You saw what our brothers and sisters did at the main Olympic tournament which has just ended.”



“I have no doubt at all that the para team is also going to make us proud by not coming home with only bronze but gold,” he added.



He went on to say “And this time, not gold from Obuasi or Tarkwa but gold from Tokyo, to wit the Sports Minister meant that the para-athletes win gold for Ghana.



Ghana commences the games with Fredrick Assor who will compete in the para track cycling event on Wednesday, August 24.



The games were delayed a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with only students being the only people allowed to attend the games.

The Paralympic Games have been threatened by the surge in coronavirus cases following the main Tokyo Olympic Games.



Ghana has three para-athletes participating in the 2020 games in Tokyo.



