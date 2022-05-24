Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo handed Black Stars call for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo has been handed a call for the African Cup of Nations qualifier double header against Madagascar and Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on 1st June,2022 before taking on Central African Republic on the 5th June,2022.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo has handed a call up to the Bristol City forward after missing the Nigeria clash.



Semenyo was primed to play for Ghana in the double header 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play offs against Nigeria but picked up an injury which ruled him out of the game.

"I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the AFCON qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent " he told Happy FM in a recent interview.



The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.



He has been in good form for his side as he scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season.