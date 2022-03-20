Bristol City boss confirms Antoine Semenyo's inclusion in Black Stars squad

Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed forward Antoine Elorm Semenyo has earned a call-up to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-off.

Semenyo who was born and bred in England has been included in Otto Addo's squad for the crucial double-header against Nigeria next week.



The center-forward has been in terrifying form this season in the English Championship which the attention of the Ghana FA and the technical handlers.



Pearson revealed Semenyo has been named in the Black Stars list to face Nigeria on Saturday after City draw 2-2 with West Bromwich.



"I don’t know at the moment but obviously he’s upset at the moment because he’s been called up for the Ghana squad and he’s jarred his knee so we’ll have to see how he is. I can’t give you any more than that at the moment." Pearson said.



Semenyo has scored 6 goals and provided 8 assists in 25 appearances in the Championship this campaign and was named player of the month of January.

The 22-year-old suffered an injury in the game against West Brom and was substituted after just six minutes, making his Ghana debut being in jeopardy.



Pearson couldn't confirm the extent of Semenyo's injury but said the striker has jarred his knee which makes his situation a bit gloomy.



The Black Stars will begin camping for the crunchy encounter on Monday with a majority of the invited players set to arrive on Sunday evening.



The team will travel to Kumasi to continue preparations for the first leg tie which takes place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The second leg will come off at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.