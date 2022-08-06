0
Menu
Sports

Bristol City boss provides injury update on Antoine Semenyo ahead of Sunderland clash

0 54dcc841 4240 4cdc Bff2 7c7cb235aca2JPG Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has provided an injury update on Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of their Championship clash with Sunderland this weekend.

Semenyo, who enjoyed an amazing campaign with Bristol City has been out of action for sometime after picking up an injury while in action for the Black Stars in June.

He took part in a light session on Tuesday at City's open training at Ashton Gate although was restricted to just using the exercise bike.

Despite the player feeling alright to play, the manager feels it will be stupid and unprofessional to rush Semenyo into action.

"When you look at someone like Antoine, I think what is sensible with the type of injury he has had... (when I say) his loading, I mean the amount of training and the stresses that he is put under needs to be built up so it would be pretty stupid and unprofessional to just bung him back in, even though he thinks he's alright to play.

"I'd rather have that as a situation where we have to rein players in but he is making good progress and we are all hopeful he will be with us sooner rather than later but I won't give a date or timeframe."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife