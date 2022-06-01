2
Menu
Sports

Bristol City celebrate Antoine Semenyo ahead of Black Stars debut

Antoine Semenyo Gh Bristol City, Antoine Semnyo

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Antoine Semenyo earns debut Black Stars call up

Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023AFCON qualifiers

Bristol City have celebrated their striker, Antoine Semnyo's outstanding season ahead of his international debut for Ghana on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The British-born Ghanaian found the net 8 times and set up 12 goals in 31 games as Bristol finished 17th on the table.

The club shared a video of all the 20 goals he was involved which had applause from football fans.

The video showed Semnyo's incredible attributes which are pace, strength, vision, aerial superiority, finishing, instinctive positioning, and awareness.

Semenyo could make his Black Stars debut tonight against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 22-year-old earned his maiden call-up after a brilliant season with Bristol City in the championship.

Watch the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’
Related Articles: