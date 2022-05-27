Bristol City celebrates Antoine Semenyo's Ghana call up

Antoine Semenyo

English Championship side Bristol City is celebrating the call up handed their star player Antoine Semenyo by his native country Ghana.

The 22-year-old has been named in coach Otto Addo's squad to face Madagascar on June 1 in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers before facing the Central African Republic on June 5.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo has handed a call up to the Bristol City forward after missing the Nigeria clash.



Semenyo was primed to play for Ghana in the doubleheader 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoffs against Nigeria but picked up an injury which ruled him out of the game.



"I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the AFCON qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent " he told Happy FM in a recent interview.



The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season.





