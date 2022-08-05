Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson provides injury update on Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo is set to return to action in the English Championship sooner than expected.

The highly-rated striker missed the most part of Bristol City’s pre-season due to an injury setback he suffered while away with the Ghana national team.



After being out for several weeks, Antoine Semenyo has this week started light training at his club to the delight of fans.



According to his manager Nigel Pearson, although things look good, the striker will not be rushed. He wants the player to follow a plan on the road to his full recovery before he features again.

“Antoine's making progress too. We just have to increase the loading over a period of time and see how he responds to that. That's the plan for him,” the Bristol City manager said.



His return from injury is a major boost for Bristol City as well as Ghana.



Antoine Semenyo when fit will be one of the strikers that will be considered for a place in the Black Stars team.