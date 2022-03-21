Bristol City manager confirms Antoine Semenyo's Black Stars call up despite injury

Antoine Semenyo in action for Bristol

Manager of English Championship side Nigel Pearson has confirmed that the Ghana has handed a call up to his forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of the 2022 World Cup play off against Nigeria.

But his call up may have to wait as he striker sustained an injury on Saturday whiles playing for his side against West Brom.



The 22 year old has been handed his debut call up by coach Otto Addo but an injury may delay his debut for Ghana.



Ghana will take on Nigeria in the first leg game of the 2022 World Cup on 25th March at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Semenyo who started the game for his side lasted just six minutes before he was taken off but his manager is unsure when he will return from the injury.

The attacker was born in England to Ghanaian parents but has agreed to switch nationality to play for Ghana despite being eligible to play for England but the injury may scupper his debut.



His call up was confirmed by Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson after their match last Saturday against WBA.



"I don’t know at the moment but obviously he’s upset at the moment because he’s been called up for the Ghana squad and he’s jarred his knee so we’ll have to see how he is. I can’t give you anymore than that at the moment".



Antoine Semenyo has six goals and eight assists for Bristol City this season.