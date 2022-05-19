0
Bristol City ready to sell Antoine Semenyo to any EPL club at the right deal - Nigel Pearson

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has disclosed the club will not block Antoine Semenyo’s move to any Premier League club in the summer window.

Semenyo, who had an amazing campaign in the English Championship has become a subject of interest for Premier League clubs. He scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 games this season.

It is said West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and newly promoted Bournemouth and Fulham are all interested in the Ghanaian.

Pearson believes  his outfit can succeed with the Ghanaian next season but said they will not stand in the way of the player from joining any club if his 20 million asking price is met.

“I don’t spend too much time worrying about that. I think we will, in time, have decisions to make on him but hopefully, he’ll be here this year. Would I stand in his way of going to top a Premier League side? Absolutely not. But it would have to be the right deal for us, as a team.

“As a football club, the financial offset for losing someone like Antoine is going to be considerable and people need to be aware of that.

“We don’t want to be a selling club, we want to keep our best player, of course we do, but the reality of where we are is there are times when that stance will be stretched and it will be questioned, and what we have to do is make the right decision for us as a football club.

"We’ll have a better chance of succeeding next year if Antoine is here. But if he goes somewhere he’s going to be expensive for somebody.”

