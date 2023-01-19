0
Bristol City reject Bournemouth's £10 million offer for Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo 1 Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Championship side, Bristol City have reportedly rejected a £10 million offer from Bournemouth for the services of Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo.

Bournemouth, alias the Cherries, who are currently occupying the 17th position on the 2022/2023 English Premier League table are hoping to strengthen their team with the Ghanaian in their bid to avoid being relegated to the lower division.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth are prepared to pay the City striker £50,000 a week for an undisclosed number of years.

However, Bournemouth who occupy the same position as Bristol City in the Championship have rejected the offer as they believe that the Premier League side is yet to meet their valuation for the player.

Antoine Semenyo has made 22 appearances for Bristol City since joining. He has scored five goals while providing three assists to help the team.

