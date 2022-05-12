0
Menu
Sports

Bristol City to trigger Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo's contract clause

Antoine Semenyo 986975 Antoine Semenyo

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bristol City will activate a clause in Antoine Semenyo's contract that will keep him at the club for another year.

Semenyo's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, which means he'll be in his final year when the current season concludes.

However, reports claim the Championship club are about to trigger another extension, which will keep him at the club for an additional year.

Semenyo’s agent recently confirmed Celtic's interest, having spoken to the Scottish team’s coach Gavin Strachan.

This was after Celtic sent scouts to watch Semenyo play against Reading in February.

However, the player's valuation appears to be a little high. It is believed that Bristol want £20 million before selling.

They will only begin to consider offers if they are offered at least £15 million.

Semenyo has been involved in 20 goals, scoring eight and assisting 12, in 31 league matches this season.

He has committed his international future to Ghana despite being born in London and England showing interest.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Related Articles: