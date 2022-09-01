Bristol City turn down Bournemouth’s £10 million bid for Antoine Semenyo

Striker, Antoine Semenyo

English Championship side, Bristol City, have reportedly rejected a £10 million offer from English Premier League side Bournemouth for Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo has become one of the hottest players in the English Championship after hitting three goals in three consecutive games.



However, Bristol City are not willing to sell the player and are determined to keep him for one more year to see if the player’s stock will rise.



For now, Bristol City have been reported to be ready to listen to any offer of £15 million + add-ons for the striker if any club is willing to get his signature.



Everton, who are also said to be interested in the player, are lining up a late bid for the Black Stars striker as the clock ticks.

Semenyo returned to action recently after sustaining an injury in his debut game for the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers.



The player is on his way to full fitness, but his recent form has generated more interest from English clubs who are willing to sign him.



Antoine Semenyo has scored three goals in three games since his return from injury.



JNA/BOG