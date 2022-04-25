0
Menu
Sports

Bristol attacker Antoine Semenyo rated highly after ending goal drought

Antoine Semenyo 610x400 Antoine Semenyo, Bristol attacker

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bristol attacker Antoine Semenyo scored, against Derby County who have been relegated, to end his goal drought.

The Ghanaian attacker chased and pressured Richard Stearman, stole the ball and scored.

Bristol City continued to end the season on a high note with a 3-1 victory.

Bristolpost gave Antoine Semenyo an 8 rating after the game. According to them, the Ghanaian attacker gave the entire Derby back four serious headaches and also scored.

The three points guaranteed that the Robins are now four games unbeaten, having won back-to-back away matches and winning by two clear goals for the first time this season.

Semenyo has played 29 games this season in the Championship, scored seven goals, and assisted 10.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton