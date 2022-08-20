Bristol coach Nigel Pearson offers positive news on Antoine Semenyo's injury

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Nigel Pearson has delivered promising news on Antoine Semenyo injury as the team plans to intensify their training in preparation for his return.
Semenyo got a scan this week as he heals from a shin injury sustained during international duty at the beginning of June.
Pearson revealed Semenyo will not be available for Sunday's match against Severnside rivals Cardiff, emphasizing the necessity of not hurrying him back into action.
"Yea he's had it (the scan), he's okay. He's making progress," Pearson said.
"(Involving him on Sunday) It's not something I've considered to be honest with you. The intensity of his training has been increased and it's just one of those things that we've got to make sure that it's not rushed."
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- EXCLUSIVE: Inside story of why Mohammed Kudus is forcing Everton move
- Jordan Ayew honoured after making 200th Premier League appearance
- 'I will be fit for the second leg'- Osman Bukari assures Red Star fans after minor injury
- Thomas Partey and other African players to watch this weekend
- US Cremonese officially table €7 million bid for Felix Afena-Gyan
- Read all related articles