Antoine Semenyo

Manager for Bristol City coach, Nigerl Pearson has indicated that he believes striker Antoine Semenyo should have scored more than one goal against Derby County over the weekend.

The talented striker was in action for his team last Saturday when the team locked horns with the matchday opponent.



In what was an away match, Antoine Semenyo scored the second goal for Bristol City and helped the team to record a 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Bristol City manager Nigerl Pearson said the forward should have netted a brace.



“He should have been in double figures today actually, he's had some really good chances. The keeper's made a couple of saves of course but Antoine is probably ruing a couple of chances today but he's a difficult customer to play against,” Bristol City Coach Nigel Pearson said after the game.

On the matchday, Antoine Semenyo had eight shots on goal against Derby County.



It was his most in the English Championship this season. Courtesy of his impressive displays, the striker has been named in the English Champions Team of the Week.



