British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy celebrates England victory over Germany

English-born Ghanaian rapper, Michael Kwadwo Omari, popularly known as Stormzy joined the celebrations after England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16.
The multiple award-winning British rapper was spotted with hundreds of fans watching the game at the Box Park in Croydon on Tuesday afternoon.
An elated Stormzy was seen jumping onto a table as Harry Kane netted his side's second on the night.
The Three Lions were beating Germany at a knockout stage for the first time 55 years, courtesy of second-half goals from their Euro 2020 hero Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.
Following a boring first-half performance from both sides, it was the Germans who came close first in the second half following a brilliant strike from Kai Harvetz which was tipped off by Jordan Pickford.
#Euro2020: Stormzy and fans at Croydon Box Park threw beers in the air and ripped their shirts off as England scored twice against Germany to book their place in the quarter-finals ????????????— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 30, 2021
More: https://t.co/sHFsH4sBBb pic.twitter.com/fyYJf6BIZC
