British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith settles Ghana-Nigeria Jollof rice debate

British sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith, has opted for Ghanaian Jollof over Nigerian Jollof in the never-ending Jollof debate between the two West African countries.



Jollof is a one-pot rice dish popular in West African countries, made primarily of tomatoes and rice.



For decades, there have been heated debates over whether Nigerian varieties taste better than Ghanaian varieties.

Asher-Smith expressed her love for Ghanaian Jollof after winning a bronze medal in the women's 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, after seeing a Ghanaian journalist among the press during her post-race interview.



"I love your Jollof. The most important thing I love is Ghanaian Jollof. Honestly, 100 percent better than the Nigerian," she said.



Dina Asher-Smith came in third place in the Women's 200m final, trailing Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (runner-up) and Shericka Jackson (winner).



Shericka Jackson finished in 21.45 seconds, making her the second fastest 200m athlete in history.



