Britney Spears: 'I no fit born pikin because of conservatorship'

American ogbonge popstar, Britney Spears

American ogbonge popstar, Britney Spears don continue to dey fight for her freedom from her papa conservatorship.

Dis time, she don reveal say di conservation don tie am so she no go fit to born pikin.



She bin hala say, "I get IUD fo inside my bodi but my conservator no gree say make I comot am so dat I go fit get belle".



Di 39 year old star don dey with her 27 year old personal trainer bobo, Sam Asghari and she tok say go like marry am but her conservator no gree am to di at one.



She say di arrangement dey abusive as dem don control her life 100,000%.



She add say she go like to rest for her career on top say she gdon dey work all her life.



Dis go be di first time di 39 year old mama of wo dey comot to speak against di conservatorship for open court.

Di reason behind dis case na to coomot her papa, Jamie Spears permanently as her legal guardian afta e bin comot ofr sometime for 2019 on top health mata.



Jamie Spears through imm lawyer tok say im dey sorry say im daughter dey suffer and im love and miss ameven though im bin claim before say e do beta work wth her finances.



Plenti celebrities including ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake and singer Mariah Carey don comot to show dia support for am ontop dis mata.



Britney Spears don dey for inside dis conservatiorship for 13 years.



E bin start for 2008 in di middle of child custody gbas-gbos with her ex husband Kevin Federline wia she bin dey act anyhow for public including wen she shave her own head.



