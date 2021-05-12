0
Brits Awards 2021 winners: Full list of award winners and nominees

118469678 Untitleddesign 17 Na females pack most of di awards and jolly for di Brits Awards on Tuesday evening

Na females pack most of di awards and jolly for di Brits Awards on Tuesday evening.

Dua Lipa, Little Mix and win di biggest for di night even as Olivia Rodrigo win di night wither Drivers' Lincence performance.

Di Tuesday show na part of pilot events to go back to normal scale large events for Britain so denm bin no get any form of social distancing or face masks dem.

Dis na di winners for di night.

Best album

  • Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams


  • Celeste - Not Your Muse


  • WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia


  • J Hus - Big Conspiracy


  • Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?


Best British female

  • Arlo Parks


  • Celeste


  • WINNER: Dua Lipa


  • Jessie Ware

  • Lianne La Havas


Best British male

  • AJ Tracey


  • Headie One


  • WINNER: J Hus


  • Joel Corry


  • Yungblud


Best British group

  • Bicep


  • Biffy Clyro


  • WINNER: Little Mix


  • The 1975


  • Young T & Bugsey


Breakthrough artist

  • WINNER: Arlo Parks


  • Bicep


  • Celeste


  • Joel Corry


  • Young T & Bugsey


Best British single

  • 220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love


  • Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain


  • Dua Lipa - Physical


  • WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar


  • Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different


  • Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart


  • Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter


  • Regard with Raye - Secrets

  • Simba ft DTG - Rover


  • Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush


International Female

  • Ariana Grande


  • WINNER: Billie Eilish


  • Cardi B


  • Miley Cyrus


  • Taylor Swift


International male

  • Bruce Springsteen


  • Burna Boy


  • Childish Gambino


  • Tame Impala


  • WINNER: The Weeknd

International group

  • BTS


  • Fontaines DC


  • Foo Fighters


  • WINNER: Haim


  • Run The Jewels


Rising star award

  • WINNER: Griff


  • Pa Salieu


  • Rina Sawayama


Global Icon

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift


Source: bbc.com
