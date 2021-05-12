Brits Awards 2021 winners: Full list of award winners and nominees

Wed, 12 May 2021 Source: bbc.com
Na females pack most of di awards and jolly for di Brits Awards on Tuesday evening.
Dua Lipa, Little Mix and win di biggest for di night even as Olivia Rodrigo win di night wither Drivers' Lincence performance.
Di Tuesday show na part of pilot events to go back to normal scale large events for Britain so denm bin no get any form of social distancing or face masks dem.
Dis na di winners for di night.
Best album
- Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
- Celeste - Not Your Muse
- WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
- J Hus - Big Conspiracy
- Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
Best British female
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- WINNER: Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
Best British male
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- WINNER: J Hus
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Best British group
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- WINNER: Little Mix
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough artist
- WINNER: Arlo Parks
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
Best British single
- 220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
- Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
- Dua Lipa - Physical
- WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
- Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
- Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
- Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
- Regard with Raye - Secrets
- Simba ft DTG - Rover
- Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush
International Female
- Ariana Grande
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International male
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- WINNER: The Weeknd
International group
- BTS
- Fontaines DC
- Foo Fighters
- WINNER: Haim
- Run The Jewels
Rising star award
- WINNER: Griff
- Pa Salieu
- Rina Sawayama
Global Icon
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
