Buffon, 43, rejoins Parma after 20 years

Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has signed a one-year contract with Parma, confirming his return to the club 20 years after leaving to join Juventus.

The 43-year-old goalkeeper parted ways with Juve at the end of the last campaign, where he had been for two decades, either side of a 12-month spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19.



Parma’s U.S. owner Kyle Krause had teased Buffon’s return on Wednesday with a tweet which read: “it’s a bird it’s a plane it’s” — in reference to the ex-Italy international’s Superman t-shirt he wore during the club’s 1999 Coppa Italia celebrations during his first spell.



Parma tweeted the announcement with a video of a man in a black hooded jumper, walking onto the club’s home pitch to dig up an old treasure chest with a Superman t-shirt and Parma jersey before Buffon revealed himself and said: “I’m back.”