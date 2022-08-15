Buga song pops up at stadium as Nigeria fly high in Under-20 Women's World Cup

The Falconets are through to the next round

As the Falconets of Nigeria fly high at the 2022 Women’s Under-20 World Cup so is Kizz Daniel’s global hit song, Buga.

The song showed up at the World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica during Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over South Korea on Sunday, August 15, 2022.



The moment Esther Onyenezide’s strike hit the back of the net, the Stadium which had a handful of Nigerians in the stands erupted with the Buga song as supporters, players, and technical team members of the jamming to the track.



Nigeria unlike Ghana have progressed to the next round of the competition and are set to face their next opponent.



In two matches played at the tournament, Nigeria have scored two goals against France and South Korea.



The Falconets will face Canada in their last group game of the tournament.

Ghana meanwhile have a tall order of qualification after losing their first two games of the tournament.



In two matches against USA and Japan, the Black Princesses conceded four and two respectively.



Their last group game is against the Netherlands.



