Buhari UK travel: Nigeria president postpone London medical trip

Presido Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari trip wey im plan go do for UK don dey postponed.

Di statement wey reveal dis come from Buhari tok-tok pesin on di day wey di Nigerian president suppose enter plane go London.



"Di medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to di United Kingdom wey dey scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, don dey postponed," Femi Adesina write.



Adesina no reveal new date for di trip, but e say dem go announce am "soon".

Dis no go be di first time dis year wey Buhari don plan trip to go foreign kontri go do medical check-up.



Di reason why dem cancel Buhari trip to UK no dey clear yet, but e dey come on di same day wey some pipo for UK dey do peaceful rally against wetin dem say na di bad treatment and kill-kill of Igbos for Nigeria.