Buhari dey leave Nigeria go London sake of 'routine medical check-up'

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria go take off go London for medical check up today.

Dat na di news Nigerians go wake up to on Tuesda afta di office of di president announce di United Kingdom [UK] trip last night.



Dis Buhari UK health care waka na di 12th time since im become president in 2015.



Femi Adesina wey announce President Buhari latest travel inside statement say di treatment go last for about two weeks.



Adesina add say di Nigerian leader go meet with di service chiefs [ogas at di top of di Armed Forces] before e go leave Abuja.



Di last time President Muhammadu Buhari depart Abuja go London na last year wen e go to participate for di first UK-Africa Investment Summit wey happun on 20 January, 2020.



However di last UK medical trip of di president happun on 25 April, 2019 and dat time di office of di president say di "private trip" to London," go last for 10 days.

Tori be say di president dey visit UK for one medical reason.



Dis na di oda times Buhari do trip to UK.



Eight months afta Muhammadu Buhari become President of Nigeria - on February 5, 2016, e travel go UK for im first holiday and return on February 10, 2016.



From 13 May to May 15 2016, Buhari attend first ever Anti-corruption summit in the United Kingdom wey many heads of state from around Africa also show face.



6 to 19 July, 2016 Buhari go London on Sick leave.