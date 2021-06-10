Buhari in Lagos: Ebute Metta train project commissioning - Fotos

Presido Buhari go Lagos to commission major rail project

President Muhammadu Buhari enta Lagos on June 10, 20201 to do project commissioning.

Di Ebutte Meta Terminal of Nigerian Railway Corporation Lagos Ibadan rail project na one of di main projects Buhari commission.



Buhari also cut tape for di Energy Nature Light Terminal of di Apapa Port inside Lagos mainland.



Di Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as di Deep Blue Project follow for di ceremony.



President Buhari last visit to Lagos happun on April 24, 2019, during Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode tenure.

Buhari in Lagos fotos












