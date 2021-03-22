Buhari say armed attack on Benue governor Ortom 'unacceptable'

File fofo of Ortom wit Buhari for Aso Villa

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Di president for inside statement say "di string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities for di state, wit di latest one wey target di govnor, dey "unacceptable."



President Buhari call for open "open and transparent investigation" of di said attack.



On Saturday, Governor Samuel Ortom of di central Nigerian state of Benue bin tok say unknown gunmen wey reach about fifteen all dressed in black bin dey shoot directly at him and e security men.

Im allege say di attack bin dey planned to "eliminate am, as im run for about two kilometers."



Di incident according to di govnor happun along Makurdi/Gboko road for Makurdi Local Government Area of di state.