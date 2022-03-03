Build Ghana Premier League for Black Stars impact – Dan Owusu to GFA

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko striker, Dan Owusu

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko striker, Dan Owusu has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to build the domestic top-flight to aid the Black Stars.

The four-time African Champions has been poor in recent times and are yet to win their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982.



The Black Stars endured their worse Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after finishing bottom of Group C.



Explaining how Ghana can restore lost glory, the former Kotoko forward entreated the Ghana FA to build the Ghana Premier League which will go a long way to help the Black Stars.

“To get a strong starting lineup for the Black Stars now is very difficult. Every coach has players he calls which brings inconsistency to the team. We have many Ghanaian players locally and others in Europe who are very good footballers yet when coaches are making call ups, they choose more foreign players than the local players” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview.



“If we are able to build our league (GPL) well we can easily make call ups which will yield productive results. Local players always want to make name for themselves and for that matter, will go all out and give out their best to the team.



“During our time as Black Stars players there was constituency in our call ups, so we were able to deliver during matches. But now we haven’t gotten a solid team for the National team which makes it bad.”