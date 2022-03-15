Build Ghana Premier League for Black Stars impact – Joseph Yamin tells GFA

Former deputy Youth and Sports Minister Joseph Yamin

Former deputy Youth and Sports Minister Joseph Yamin has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to build the domestic top-flight to aid the Black Stars.

The four-time African Champions has been poor in recent times and are yet to win their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982.



The Black Stars endured their worse Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after finishing bottom of Group C.



Asked about how Ghana can restore lost glory, Joseph Yamin entreated the Ghana FA to build the Ghana Premier League which will go a long way to help the Black Stars.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “I think it is about time we take a critical look at the local league. The Black Stars will be great if we are able to develop our league. Last season, our top scorer in the league was Diawisie Taylor, he scored 18 goals but was excluded from the AFCON squad, this is because the league is not attractive enough”



“So, when we spend time and make our league competitive it will help the Black Stars. In 1992, there were a chunk of local players and they did extremely well at the AFCON. They nearly won us the cup” he said.