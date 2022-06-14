Build a statue for him - Ghanaians laud Manaf Nurudeen after stunning performance against Chile

Ghana beat Chile in Kirin Cup
Ghana finish third in Kirin Cup
Wakaso, Alidu see red in Ghana win over Chile
Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, has earned all the applause on social media after saving two penalties in Ghana's win over Chile in Kirin Cup on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The KAS Eupen goalie had a brilliant game, pulling off some magnificent saves to keep 9-man Ghana in the match.
The battle for third-place in the Kirin Cup saw no goal after 90 minutes and had to be decided on penalties, where Manaf made a name for himself.
He went the right direction for three out of the four Chile penalties, saving two while Garry Medel skied one.
Ghana, on the hand, scored full marks with Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku making no mistake to win the tie 3-1 on penalties.
Ghanaians have taken to social media to shower praises on Manaf for his amazing performance and the penalty saves during the shootouts.
Read some tweets below:
Manaf Nurudeen is the new Peter Cech in town ❤️✅ pic.twitter.com/6hc5zbXCGs— MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) June 14, 2022
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saves three consecutive penalty kicks for Ghana and wins the game vs Chile.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 14, 2022
Build him a statue. pic.twitter.com/Es0lXPB5bI
Ladies and gentlemen— Nana Kwame Godfred (@NanaKwame_off) June 14, 2022
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen ⭐️???????????? pic.twitter.com/SD4sy5TALF
The Hero!
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saves two consecutive penalty kicks for Ghana and wins the game vs Chile. pic.twitter.com/GJ4JBIZDJp— “Ohemaa Afia Empress”???????? (@SistaAfia_) June 14, 2022
Ghana win. All players run to congratulate Manaf. Deserved win— Fiifi (@Efson_) June 14, 2022
Ati-Zigi dey the goal post aa anka we concede like 15 billion goals already!— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) June 14, 2022
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is clear
Chaley, this our new goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is better than De Gea.— MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) June 14, 2022
Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties.— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 14, 2022
Manaf Nurudeen with two saves in the shoot out.
Deserving that Manaf is the hero. He’s been very good all game. Well done to him.
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen makes himself a hero by saving two penalties to help 9-man Ghana beat Chile— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 14, 2022
This all about the Black Stars..if you are given the opportunity you just take them
???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/JQfFIDulvt
Manaf Nurudeen is a better Goalkeeper than Courtois, Ter Stegen and Alisson Becker????— ???????????????????????????????? (@drayy09) June 14, 2022
MANAF NURUDEEN IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH PERIOD!!!! What!!! ???????????????? What a wow!!— Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) June 14, 2022
That’s how you play yourself into a team.— Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 14, 2022
Well done, Manaf. Wow!
God Has Appointed Manaf Already! GHAMA ????????— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) June 14, 2022
Hero of the day..— The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) June 14, 2022
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen pic.twitter.com/4gy5AeQEl6
Before the game against Chile, Manaf Nurudeen had saved 29% of penalties faced. He has just saved three straight penalties to help Ghana finish third in the Kirin Cup.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 14, 2022
The Black Stars finally have a shootout keeper ???? pic.twitter.com/ED3VP7vvyR
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/eNwo8Kb39m— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) June 14, 2022
Manaf Nurudeen is a better goalkeeper than Edouard Mendy, as a Ghanaian this should be common sense.— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) June 14, 2022
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen May have just picked his World Cup ticket. ????????— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 14, 2022
- Abedi Pele would have called for sacking of Ayew brothers if they were not his sons - Ex-Black Stars player
- WAFU U-17: 20 Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin blame Nigeria defeat on MRI
- Algerian footballer dies in accident hours after scoring in Algeria win over DR Congo
- Starting XI: How depleted Ghana could line up against Japan
- LIVE UPDATES: Japan vs Ghana (Kirin Cup)
- Read all related articles