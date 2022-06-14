6
Menu
Sports

Build a statue for him - Ghanaians laud Manaf Nurudeen after stunning performance against Chile

Video Archive
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana beat Chile in Kirin Cup

Ghana finish third in Kirin Cup

Wakaso, Alidu see red in Ghana win over Chile

Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, has earned all the applause on social media after saving two penalties in Ghana's win over Chile in Kirin Cup on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The KAS Eupen goalie had a brilliant game, pulling off some magnificent saves to keep 9-man Ghana in the match.

The battle for third-place in the Kirin Cup saw no goal after 90 minutes and had to be decided on penalties, where Manaf made a name for himself.

He went the right direction for three out of the four Chile penalties, saving two while Garry Medel skied one.

Ghana, on the hand, scored full marks with Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku making no mistake to win the tie 3-1 on penalties.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to shower praises on Manaf for his amazing performance and the penalty saves during the shootouts.



Read some tweets below:































Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Related Articles: