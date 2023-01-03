Build your own stadium in Ghana and name it after Pele – Ghanaians tell FIFA

The late Pele and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino

Some Ghanaians on social media have hurled at the world’s football governing body, FIFA to construct a stadium in Ghana before thinking about naming a stadium after the late football legend Pele.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino who was in Sao Paulo in Brazil for Pele's funeral disclosed that FIFA plans to ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of the late football wizard.



“We're going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,” Infantino told local reporters.



In a post by GTV Sports + asking “Which stadium in Ghana do you think should be named after Pele,” most Ghanaians opposed the plan intended by the FIFA president.



According to a number of Ghanaians, the world’s football governing body can only impose naming a stadium after Pele only after sponsoring its construction.



Many of them questioned why FIFA wanted to impose the Brazilian legend on countries when each country had their own legends they wanted to honour.



Others also argued that it would be incorrect for a stadium to built by government to be named after someone who never toiled for the success of the nation.

JNA/MA