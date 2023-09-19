Building a successful brand through organizational culture

By Mohammed Ali,is a banker with many years of experience in brand communication

Source: Mohammed Ali, a Banker

One stark and undeniable fact is that people often confuse brands and organizational cultures. While some people place a brand ahead of an organizational culture, others argue that without the latter (organizational culture), a brand cannot survive. Notwithstanding the position you may take, it is important to note that there is a difference between a brand and an organizational culture. Organizational culture plays a crucial role in shaping a company's identity, values, and actions, which in turn influence how a brand is perceived in the market. On the other hand, a brand can be considered as the personality of the company, communicated through its identifying mark, logo, name, tagline, voice, and culture, among other elements. Organizational culture can therefore be regarded as an element of a brand, albeit crucial.

It is also worth emphasizing that some scholars strongly argue that the functions of a brand and an organizational culture are not mutually exclusive but constantly interact to influence the success or otherwise of an institution or a brand.



Building a successful brand through the lenses of organizational culture must therefore be considered a powerful strategy that can differentiate a company from its competitors and create a lasting impact on customers, employees, and other stakeholders. Here are some ways a strong company culture can help create a successful brand:



Establishing a clear Mission and Values: A mission statement and set of values that serve as a guide for the organization's decisions and actions are the foundation of a good corporate culture. Corporate decision-makers must pay close attention to how organizational culture and corporate brand values are consistent and congruent, how cultural change is managed, how to manage brands holistically, and how to empower employees. These values give employees a sense of direction and purpose that resonates with customers and builds brand credibility.



Employee Engagement and Advocacy: A positive and inclusive culture fosters employee engagement and satisfaction. When employees feel Heard, Understood, Respected, Accepted, and Valued (HURAV) (Lead-it Africa et al), they develop a strong connection with a company's mission and are more likely to become brand advocates, promoting the brand's values both within and outside the organization. To become successful, a brand must put in place measures to foster employee engagement through meetings, durbars, etc., to make employees feel HURAV, and help them develop a strong connection with the brand, which will then pave the way for them to champion the course of the brand as ambassadors.



Consistent Brand Experience: Organizational culture influences how employees interact with customers and deliver products or services. A culture that emphasizes quality, customer-centricity, and innovation will lead to a consistent brand experience, strengthening brand trust and brand loyalty. From marketing and customer service to product design and employee interactions, ensure consistency in how your brand is represented across all touchpoints. Consistency reinforces your brand's identity and makes it more recognizable and memorable. Successful brands, therefore, strive to build consistent brand experiences that set them apart from competition. Ensure that your brand falls within this category.



Customer-Centric Approach: Closely related to a consistent brand experience is the customer-centric approach to managing a brand. A customer-focused culture prioritizes understanding customer needs, preferences, and pain points. The customer-centric approach allows a brand to co-create and tailor its offerings and marketing messages to resonate with the target audience effectively. The more a brand fosters a lifetime journey with its customers, the more likely the needs of the customers will be identified, well-understood, and efficiently addressed, which will in turn give sufficient reasons for customers to remain loyal.

Measure and adapt: Building a successful brand through organizational culture is not an event but requires conscious effort. You must regularly measure the impact of your organizational culture on brand perception and performance. Gather feedback from employees and customers to understand how well the culture aligns with the brand's values and if it is positively affecting the brand's success. Be open to making the necessary adjustments and improvements. The ability to quickly respond to and/or evolve with changing market demands helps keep the brand relevant and competitive. Managing stakeholder feedback is therefore as critical as the success of a brand itself.



Brand Storytelling, Reputation, and Trust: Organizational culture often generates unique stories and experiences that can be leveraged for brand storytelling. Sharing these authentic narratives can create emotional connections with customers and strengthen brand identity. A positive organizational culture built on ethical practices, transparency, and trustworthiness contributes to a strong brand reputation. Trust is a vital element in brand success, as customers are more likely to choose brands they trust.



Brand Resilience: During challenging times or crises, a strong organizational culture can provide a foundation of resilience. Employees who share a common purpose and set of values are more likely to rally together and weather difficult or challenging situations, protecting the brand's reputation.



External Perception and Differentiation: A positive and empowering internal culture often reflects positively on the brand's external perception. Customers and stakeholders tend to have a more favorable view of a brand that is known for treating its employees well and upholding strong values. Besides, a well-defined organizational culture can set a brand apart from its competitors by offering a unique identity and value proposition. This differentiation can be a key factor in attracting and retaining customers.



Culture on culture: Culture on culture can be viewed as the process of social, psychological, and cultural change that stems from the balancing of two cultures while adapting to the prevailing culture of an organization. This can also be referred to as organizational acculturation. Culture on culture can further be described as a situation where the cultures of individual employees in an organization turn to influence the culture of the organization or the brand itself. These individual cultural dispositions may, in some instances, positively or negatively influence the behaviors of employees and their levels of effort toward the brand. In such cases, brands whose employees exhibit positive energy are likely to experience a positive organizational culture, and vice versa. Therefore, for a brand to succeed, measures must be put in place to encourage and maximize the positive energy within individual cultures at all times to ensure sustained growth.



To conclude, it is imperative to remember that a successful brand is not just about external marketing efforts; it starts from within the organization. By creating a positive and purpose-driven culture, companies can cultivate powerful brands that resonate with both internal and external audiences, leading to long-term brand success.