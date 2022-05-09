0
Menu
Sports

Bukari's cup triumph, Nketiah’s double: What you may have missed on Ghanaians players abroad

Eddie Nketiah CFC1 610x400 Nketiah scored a brace for Arsenal

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: goal.com

Edward Nketiah and Osman Bukari hogged the headlines as Ghanaian players took to the pitch across Europe this weekend.

From the English Premier League to the French Cup, there was certainly a lot to talk about.

In case you missed out on the action, GOAL highlights some of the major talking points.

Bernard Tekpetey: Botev Plovdiv 1-2 Ludogorets

With an assist in Ludogorets’ 2-1 away win over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Friday, the former Schalke 04 man has registered four assists in his last four games for his side.

Antoine Semenyo: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Bristol City

Having drawn a blank as Bristol City finished the Championship season with a 2-0 away loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the 22-year-old ended the season with 12 assists and eight goals, his best goal and assist haul in his career.

Andy Yiadom: Luton Town 1-0 Reading

The right-back missed Reading’s last game of the season as they succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Luton Town but with 38 appearances, he ended the Championship campaign as joint-most capped player, alongside Tom Dele-Bashiru and Jon Swift.

Osman Bukari: Nice 0-1 Nantes

The Black Stars winger won his first career title as Nantes beat Nice 1-0 to win the French Cup on Saturday. He was a 72nd minute substitute in the game.

Edward Nketiah: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United

The striker’s goals for Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday were his first ever double at Emirates Stadium, the strikes coming within the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Source: goal.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
Related Articles: