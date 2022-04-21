Bukom Banku stages return to boxing to earn TKO win at Kwahu

Bukom Banku defeats opponent in round 3

Babiru Towolawi’s corner throws in the towel



Bukom Banku title from UK not sanctioned



Ghanaian cruiserweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku recorded a round 3 Technical Knockout victory over Babiru Towolawi in an exhibition bout at Kwahu during Easter festivities.



Bukom Banku and his opponent Babiru Towolawi thrilled spectators with a good but short fight that lived to its billing on the night.



Babiru Towolawi gave the tough-talking boxer a big competition in the opening rounds as he landed some punches on the head of Bukom Banku and scored some vital points on the cards.



Bukom Banku warmed into the fight and piled pressure on Babiru who was able to withstand the power punches from the cruiserweight boxer.

The bout had a funny end after their 3rd round when Babiru’s corner threw in the towel which meant that their boxer had given up on the fight.



Banku’s last fight was in 2019 when he defeated Rojhat Bilgetekin to win his first fight in Bradford, UK.



The tough-talking boxer was undefeated in 30 bouts till he lost to Bastie Samir in their bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Ghana.



Watch video below



