Bukom Boxing Arena managers rent hostel meant to camp Ghana’s boxers for Commonwealth Games

Bukom Boxing Arena

Ghana wins bronze at Tokyo Olympic Games

One Olympic boxer chosen for Commonwealth Games



One female boxer to compete at Commonwealth Games



The national armature boxing team, Black Bombers, have been left to their fate after a hostel meant to camp them ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been rented out by management of the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The spokesperson for the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, who broke the news said management of the facility stated that the Bukom Boxing Arena is not purposefully for boxers only.



“The Bukom Boxing Arena, we have a facility there, we have more or less like a hostel there where we need to keep these boxers. But information reaching me from the president indicates that the place has been rented to some individuals,” Amin Lamptey said.



He added, “those who are managing the facility said that it is not only meant for boxers.”

The Ghana Boxing Federation [GBF] named 9 boxers to represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The boxers include 8 male boxers and 1 female boxer who will travel with the Ghana amateur boxing team for the tournament which commences from July 28 to August 8.



Although the boxers have started camping their place of residence has become a big worry.



Boxing was the only sporting discipline that won a medal for Ghana at the last Commonwealth Games in Australia 2018.



FNOQ