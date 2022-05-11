Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia reach agreement to settle Nasiru Mohamemd's debt

Nasiru Mohamemd

Bulgarian club Levski Sofia have finally agreed to settle Nasiru Mohammed debt, Footballghana.com can report.

The 27-year-old forward's contract with Levski had to be cancelled over unpaid salaries and the rest of his signing on fees.



The Ghanaian after terminating contract with the club reported the issue to the world football governing body (FIFA), where the club were asked to compensate the player.



Levski paid a portion of the money and promised to settle the rest in installment over a specified time period after both parties agreed on payment plan.



But the club have refused to go by the plan and are currently owing Nasiru over 300,000 euros.

However, due to fear of FIFA ban, the club has finally agreed to pay the remainder of the money to the player.



He returned to Sweden club BK Hacken as a free agent in the summer but was unable to play due to injury, forcing the club to release him.



The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after being released by Hacken in January.