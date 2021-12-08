Bulgarian side Levski trying to reschedule over 300k euros payment to Nasiru Mohamed

Nasiru Mohamed

Former Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia are finding it difficult raising 395,000 euros to repay the debt owed to Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed.

Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report that the management of Levski hopes that in the coming days they will unravel the unpleasant situation.



At the moment, it is impossible for the "blues". They made a proposal to his agent to start paying in instalments but there has been no feedback.



Nasiru's agent has been looking for guidance for half a year to find common ground with the player.

Nasiru joined Levski Sofia in 2019 signing a three-year contract. He, however, cancelled the contract after two years due to the club's failure to honour part of the deal.



Levski failed to pay Nasiru’s outstanding signing-on fees and four months’ salary. He reported the club to FIFA who ordered Levski to pay Nasiru almost 400,000 euros.



He returned to Sweden club BK Hacken in the summer as a free agent. He hasn’t played since August due to a serious injury that required surgery.