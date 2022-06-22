Bulls RLFC cruise to the finals of 2022 Rugby League Men's 13s Championship

Some players

Source: GNA

Ghanaian rugby league giants, Bulls RLFC have qualified for the finals of the 2022 Rugby League Men's 13s Championship finals after maintaining an unbeaten run to finish top of the rugby league.

Bulls RLFC finished first in the rugby league with 18 points to their credit, beating the likes of Panthers, Majestics, Skolars, Pirates, Tigers, and Warriors to book a slot in the finals of the championship.



The second stage of the championship would see defending champions Ghana Skolars battle debutants Accra Majestics in revenge or repeat play-off on July 24, after Accra Majestics suffered an 18-0 defeat to their opponent last week.



Ghana Skolars finished second on the league table with 15 points whiles Accra Majestics also finished with 12 points to their credit.



The winner of the play-off match would face the rampaging Bulls RLFC in the finals on July 31, 2022, at the Ajax Park at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr. Riddick Alibah, Men's Coordinator of Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) in an interview with the GNA Sports shared his experience in round 1 of the 13s Men's Championship.



"The championship has seen a lot of growth over the weeks. The intensity, game knowledge, and discipline to time have been upheld."



He also thanked and acknowledged all individuals for their effort in making round one of the championship a success.