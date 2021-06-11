Bundesliga champions Bayern renew interest in Ghanaian-born Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have renewed their interest in Ghanaian-born Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, The Times has reported.

Hudson-Odoi was heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions two years ago where Chelsea rejected four offers of up to £35 million.



It is understood Bayern are considering entering into new negotiations with Chelsea this summer despite Hudson-Odoi having three years remaining on his current contract.



The Chelsea academy product signed a five-year deal in 2019 with the European champions.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Hudson-Odoi but the 47-year-old German has many alternative options in the wide attacking positions with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz often rotated.



However, sources close to Hudson-Odoi are not expecting him to move this summer and say the 20-year-old is eager to force his way back into Tuchel’s plans for next season.



Hudson-Odoi made 32 appearances for the Blues in competitions last term where he netted 4 goals and provided four assists.