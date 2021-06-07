Burkina Faso attack: Overnight raid for Solhan don kill plenty pipo

Na di worst terrorist attack in the kontri since 2015 according to tori

Armed men don kill around 100 pipo inside one attack for one village for di north of Burkina Faso, according to President Roch Kabore.

During di overnight raid for Solhan, di attackers burn homes and market, Reuters news agency report as dem quote one goment statement.



No group don say na dem get hand for di violence.



But Islamist attacks dey common for di kontri, especially for di regions wey share border with Niger and Mali.



President Kabore don declare three days of national mourning as e tok for tweet say, "we must stand united against di forces of evil".



Di security forces dey search for di perpetrators, e add.



For anoda attack on Friday night, report say dem kill 14 pipo for di village of Tadaryat, about 150km (93 miles) to di north of Solhan.

Last month, 30 pipo die inside attack for di east of Burkina Faso.



Burkina Faso dey face deep security crisis, like many of im neighbours, as armed groups dey carry out raids and kidnappings across many art of di region.



Africa semi-arid Sahel region don dey hit by insurgency since militants capture large parts of northern Mali for 2012 and 2013.



French forces bin dey support troops from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso to fight di militants.



But dis week France stop cooperation with Mali over di recent coup dia.



