Burkina Faso to sack coach Kamou Malo after 2021 AFCON defeat

Kamou Malo was the head coach of the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the 2021 AFCON

The Burkinabe Football Association have told coach Kamou Malo that his contract will not be extended when it expires later this month, a statement from the country’s football federation said on Saturday.

The announcement came despite the fact that Burkina Faso reached the semifinals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against all the odds.



Malou and his assistants met for discussion with the federation on Friday, and they were told that their contracts would be not renewed as the federation sought “to put in place new structures for Burkinabe football”.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2021 AFCON by the Teranga Lions of Senegal who went ahead to win the tournament after beating Egypt in the finals.



Meanwhile, Burkina Faso are to play a friendly against world football’s top-ranked team Belgium on March 29 in Brussels.