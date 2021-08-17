Burkinabe star Aristide Bance opens up on his iconic hairstyle

Former Burkinabe International Aristide Bance

Former Burkinabe International Aristide Bance has opened up on the iconic hairstyle that made him popular at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

The 36-year-old’s hairstyle at the tournament made him stand out among the Burkinabe team, coupled with his performances.



Aristide Bance revealed to Happy 98.9FM that he took inspiration from France legend Djibril Cisse.



“When I was young, I used to watch Djibril Cisse of France. Saw him play at the World Cup and European championship. So I took the same look of the French star because we had the same similarities”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.



The former Mainz 05 forward also revealed that his best Ghanaian footballer was Anthony Baffoe.



He commended the former Black Stars captain for his true professionalism in his football career and work.

“Anthony Baffoe is my favourite Ghanaian player. He was very professional as a footballer, and with his work at CAF. Even in his private life, he is professional”.



Aristide Bance played for a host of clubs in Africa and Europe before retiring from football.



He made 75 appearances for Burkina Faso and scored 23 goals.



