Burna Boy homecoming: Rivers State govnor don give 10M naira and land donation to Burna Boy

Mon, 29 Mar 2021 Source: bbc.com

Nigerians don begin chook mouth for Twitter on di promise wey Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike make to Burna Boy on e Homecoming Concert wey di state organise for di Grammy award winner on Saturday.

During di concert, di governor of di southern Nigerian state promise to give Burna Boy and other artistes wey perform for di concert N10m each (ova $24,000).

Di Governor say, "All of you wey don come today, di Rivers pipo and di Niger -Delta pipo wey don come to perform, I dey proud of you. All of you go go home with N10m each."

Dis comments by governor Wike come make some Nigerians begin criticise am as one twitter user even call am "misplaced priorities".





In defence of di governor and even Burna Boy, some pipo don even ask weda dem bin expect Burna Boy to reject di gift?

Part of dose wey defend di governor action na ex-BBNaija reality show celebrity, Tacha as she argue say di recognition by di governor dey good for di entertainment industry wey Covid-19 don impact negatively on.

For her, she feel say wetin di governor do sef no dey enough as di governor suppose "name whole town afta am or even declare public holiday".

