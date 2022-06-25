0
Burnley coach Kompany rules out signing Majeed Ashimeru - Reports

Majeed Ashimeru Ghana Midfielder .jpeg Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Burnley coach, Vincent Kompany has debunked reports he is trying to sign Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru from Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old midfielder was signed by Kompany from Red Bull Salzburg last season and was part of his key players in the squad.

Kompany was appointed new manager of Championship side Burnley in June.

The former Anderlecht manager is in talks to take two players from the Purple and Black club, according to reports in Belgium.

Vincent Kompany has denied the rumors stating he does not intend to take players away from Anderlecht because he does not want to damage the club of his heart.

Kompany quit as head coach at Anderlecht, where he spent three years, in late May having finished third in the Belgian First Division A last season.

Majeed Ashimeru made 31 appearances under Vincent Kompany in the 2021/22 season scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
