Burundi Referees to officiate Ghana - Morocco World Cup qualifier clash 

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: GNA

Burundi Referee, Suavis Iratunga has been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to handle the first leg of the final round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Morocco.

The Black Maidens of Ghana booked their final round qualification game after beating Guinea 10-1 on aggregate. 

She would be assisted on the lines by Fides Bangurambona, Arcella Uwizera and Aline Umutoni who would be the fourth referee.

Latre-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo would be the match commissioner while Ghana's Christiana Baah serves as the COVID-19 Officer.  

Ghana would play Morocco on Friday, May 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium as they hope to grab a positive result in order to keep their hopes of qualifying to India for the FIFA World Cup tournament. 

Coach Baba Nuhu and his ladies are on the verge of making Ghana proud once again as the third Ghanaian national team to qualify for the World Cup this year after the Black Stars and the Black Princesses of Ghana.

Source: GNA
