C.K Akonnor can take us to the promise land - Kurt Okraku

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has given his strongest backing to Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and believes he is the man to end the nation's AFCON trophy drought.

The four-time African champions have not won the competition since 1982, and the Nations Cup next year will make it 40 years since the country's last success.



The Black Stars have been preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Nations Cup next year with friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



The team lost to the Atlas Lions on Tuesday in Rabat despite showing positive signs of improvement and the FA President is convinced Akonnor can win AFCON 2022.



"I believe in CK Akonnor and his technical team. I believe they have what it takes to take us to the promised land," he said on TV3's WarmUp Plus show.

The FA Capo has also been full of praise for the leadership of the team, captain Andre Ayew and his deputies.



"I'm very happy with the leadership of the Black Stars. Dede Ayew and Thomas Partey have been good so far," said the FA President.



Ghana will host Ivory Coast on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.