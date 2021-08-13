C.K Akonnor invites Ofori, Mensah, Manaf, Ashimeru and Kamal Deen for World Cup qualifiers

Coach C.K Akonnor

Coach C.K Akonnor has named a 30-man provisional list for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The list includes five home-based players Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Steadfast FC) and Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak. Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Richard Ofori who hasn’t played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury is in line to make his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from the setback.



Coach Akonnor has also handed call ups to Belgium based duo Manaf Nurudeen and Majeed Ashimeru. Also making the list is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



The 20-year-old led Ghana to win the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania – and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Hearts of Oak.



Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.



GOALKEEPERS:



Richard Ofori - Orlando Pirates FC - South Africa



Lawrence Ati Zigi - St. Galen FC - Switzerland



Manaf Nurudeen - Kas Eupen - Belgium



Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak - Ghana

FULL BACKS



Benson Anang - Zilina FC - Slovakia



Yiadom Andrew - Reading FC - England



Baba Abdul Rahman - Chelsea FC - UK



Gideon Mensah - FC Girondins Bordeaux - France



Baffour Philimon - Dreams FC - Ghana



CENTER BACKS



Alexander Djiku - RC Strasbourg - France



Daniel Amartey - Leicester City FC- England

Ismael Ganiyu - Asante Kotoko - Ghana



Jonathan Mensah - Columbus Crew - USA



MIDFIELDERS



Mubarak Wakaso - Shenzhen - China



Iddrisu Baba - RCD Mallorca - Spain



Thomas Partey - Arsenals FC - England



Emmanuel Lomotey - Amiens FC - France



WINGERS



Joel Fameye - Orenburg FC - Russia

Samuel Owusu - Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia



Gyasi Emmanuel - Spezia – Italy



Kamal Deen Sulemana - Rennes FC - France



Tariq Fosu - Henry - Brentford FC - England



Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC - Ghana



ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:



Afriyie Banieh - Hearts of Oak - Ghana



Kudus Mohamed - Ajax FC - Holland



Majeed Ashimeru - RSC Anderlecht- Belgium

STRIKERS



Andre Ayew - Al Saad - Qatar



Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace - England



Kwame Opoku - USM Algiers – Algeria



Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria